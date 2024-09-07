Hathras: At least 17 persons were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a bus crashed into a van on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway near Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (25), Munne Khan (55), Muskan (16), Talli (28), Tabassum (28), Najma (25), Bhola (25), Khushbu (25), Jameel (50), Chote (25), Ayan (two), Sufiyan (one), Alfaz (six), Shoaib (five) and Ishrat (50).

The injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

“The accident took place as the bus attempted to overtake the van on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway,” stated Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal.

The collision occurred near Kanwarpur village, roughly 10 kilometres from the district’s main office. Following autopsies, Hathras Police released the bodies to the respective families.

SP Agarwal also mentioned that identification efforts for the deceased are ongoing and assured that those accountable for the incident would face consequences. The deceased includes four children.

In response to the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to manage relief operations at the site.

He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each victim and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, in a post: “The accident is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. May the Almighty grant them fortitude during this challenging time. I also pray for a quick recovery for the injured.”

He further added: “Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

PM Modi declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In his condolence message, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed that he has instructed district administration officials to ensure the injured receive appropriate care.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones. I have directed the district officials to make sure the injured are properly treated. May Lord Shri Ram grant eternal peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to those injured,” Adityanath stated.