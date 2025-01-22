In a remarkable stride toward strengthening Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, the State Government has approved 17 significant projects amounting to a combined investment of ₹3883.72 crores.
These approvals, granted during the 134th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, IAS, highlight the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and employment generation.
This landmark clearance comes ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, showcasing the state’s proactive approach to attracting investments and fostering industrial excellence under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. With a focus on innovation, ease of doing business, and socio-economic development, Odisha continues to cement its position as India’s premier investment destination.
The approved projects, spanning 15 high-impact sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Power & Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Green Hydrogen, Transportation, Storage, Bio Fuel/Bio Fertilizer, ESDM, Tourism, Green Energy Equipment, and Petroleum & Petrochemicals, represent a collective investment of ₹3883.72 crores. These initiatives are expected to generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. The projects will also strengthen the industrial base across eight districts: Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Odisha’s forward-thinking policies, which attract both global and domestic investors. The state’s investor-friendly ecosystem and streamlined clearance processes have solidified its reputation as a top destination for business and innovation
The Government of Odisha’s proactive measures and strategic focus on sustainable development underscore its dedication to creating a ‘Samrudhha Odisha’ — that contributes significantly to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047
As the countdown to Utkarsh Odisha 2025 begins, the state’s transformative policies and investor-friendly ecosystem are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.
|Sl
|Project Name
|Project Description
|Project Cost (Rs in CR)
|Employment (Potential)
|Sector
|Location
|1
|B R STEEL AND POWER PVT LTD
|Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys
|871.00
|5,137
|Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys
|Sambalpur
|2
|Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
|99 MW Wind Power Project (IPP)
|852.12
|55
|POWER & RENEWABLE ENERGY
|Rayagada
|3
|Singhal Enterprises Jharsuguda Pvt Ltd
|Integrated Steel Plant of 0.15 MMTPA
|310.00
|1,650
|Steel
|Jharsuguda
|4
|Hetero Drugs Limited
|Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility of Key Starting Material (KSM) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Formulations
|300.00
|1,500
|Pharmaceutical
|Ganjam
|5
|Honour Lab Limited
|Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility of Bulk Drug Intermediates and Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)
|300.00
|1,500
|Pharmaceutical
|Ganjam
|6
|VCI Chemical Industries Ltd
|additional Coal Tar Distillation Plant along with other allied chemicals of 1,50,166 MTPA capacity
|300.00
|235
|Chemicals
|Jajpur
|7
|JSP Green Wind 5 Private Limited
|4.5 KTPA Green Hydrogen and 36.0 KTPA Oxygen manufacturing facility
|200.00
|100
|Green Hydrogen
|Anugul
|8
|Tata Steel Limited
|Transportation and storage
|150.00
|260
|Transportation and storage
|Jajpur
|9
|Calderys India Refractories Limited
|Expansion of its Tap Hole Clay line with capacity of 24,000 MT
|109.37
|120
|Steel (Ancillary)
|Khordha
|10
|Bioluxe Energy and Power Private Limited
|Compressed Bio Gas plant with annual capacity 5,475 MT along with 64,350 MTPA Fermented Organic Manure unit
|73.17
|125
|Bio Fuel/ Bio Fertilizer
|Dhenkanal
|11
|Heraeus Technologies India Pvt Ltd
|advanced manufacturing unit for production of metallurgical sensors, instruments and allied accessories
|65.00
|250
|ESDM
|Khordha
|12
|Nandighosa Steels Private Limited
|Steel coil processing unit with capacity 4,00,000 MT
|62.54
|168
|Steel (Downstream)
|Jajpur
|13
|Vikash Hospitality Initiatives LLP
|Luxury Resort
|60.00
|155
|Tourism
|Ganjam
|14
|QUANTSOLAR TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|Manufacturing plant of 1 GW Plastic Pontoons and 1 GW Solar Mounting Structures
|57.00
|350
|Green Energy Equipment
|Sambalpur
|15
|BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD
|Petroleum & Petrochemicals
|53.00
|75
|Petroleum & Petrochemicals
|Jajpur
|16
|Shree Jagannath Lime and Chemicals Private Limited
|manufacturing unit for Quick Lime, Hydrated lime & other allied products with annual capacity of 1,57,000 MT
|59.02
|150
|Chemicals
|Ganjam
|17
|ALPS MINING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
|COAL WASHERY AND WASHED COAL – 2,000,000 MT
|61.50
|450
|Mining
|Sambalpur
|3,883.72
|12,280