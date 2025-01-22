In a remarkable stride toward strengthening Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, the State Government has approved 17 significant projects amounting to a combined investment of ₹3883.72 crores.

These approvals, granted during the 134th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, IAS, highlight the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and employment generation.

This landmark clearance comes ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, showcasing the state’s proactive approach to attracting investments and fostering industrial excellence under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. With a focus on innovation, ease of doing business, and socio-economic development, Odisha continues to cement its position as India’s premier investment destination.

The approved projects, spanning 15 high-impact sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Power & Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Green Hydrogen, Transportation, Storage, Bio Fuel/Bio Fertilizer, ESDM, Tourism, Green Energy Equipment, and Petroleum & Petrochemicals, represent a collective investment of ₹3883.72 crores. These initiatives are expected to generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. The projects will also strengthen the industrial base across eight districts: Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Odisha’s forward-thinking policies, which attract both global and domestic investors. The state’s investor-friendly ecosystem and streamlined clearance processes have solidified its reputation as a top destination for business and innovation

The Government of Odisha’s proactive measures and strategic focus on sustainable development underscore its dedication to creating a ‘Samrudhha Odisha’ — that contributes significantly to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047

As the countdown to Utkarsh Odisha 2025 begins, the state’s transformative policies and investor-friendly ecosystem are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.