17 From Cuttack Educational Institution Test Covid Positive

Cuttack: As many as 17 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in an educational institution in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

Reportedly, contact tracing of the infected students will be carried out today. Besides, the patients will also undergo rapid antigen tests.

Notably, at least 25 persons of a private college in the Millennium City had tested Covid positive a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, as many as six +2 students from a college at Binika under Subarnpur district have also tested positive on Friday.