16th November was declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill

The Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was one of the legendary heroes who has etched his name in the hearts of the people of India forever with his bravery and his heroic acts. While it’s very less to present him with a thankful gesture for his heroic act, Eastern Coalfields Limited back then declared 16th November as Rescue Day.

It’s indeed a very great initiative to pay tribute to the life of Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill. 16th November is also named as Rescue Day, A day to remember this unsung hero whose story is less known to the people. This is indeed a very remarkable tribute to a hero of our nation who is a pride and inspiration to the county.

Hailing from Sathiala in Amritsar, Jaswant Singh Gill was born on November 22, 1937, and was a coal mining officer who single-handedly saved miners lives during the 1989 coal mine collapse in Raniganj, West Bengal. This happened to be India’s first Coal mine Rescue.

Besides, Jaswant Singh Gill won India’s highest Bravery Award ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’ by the Honorable President of India in 1991. He also has received two honorary reflections in respect of his accomplishment of rescuing coal workers. The All India Human Rights Council has given him the ‘Legend of Bengal’ award for 2022, and RN Talks LLP, a business platform that encourages young people in the country, has given him the ‘Vivekanand Karamveera’ award for 2023.

The Rescue operation has also been mentioned in the World Book of Records as the ‘World’s largest coal mine rescue operation’ and in the Limca Book of Records as a national record.

