16th edition of Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) is now online

Bhubaneswar: The 16th edition of Tata Steel’s Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS), that seeks to identify and promote the talent of school students of Odisha in the field of space science, is now online.

YATS, organised in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, is being conducted in a hybrid mode this time where students can participate physically in their schools or virtually through the YATS website.

All the students Odisha studying classes 9thand 10thcan participate in it and appear in the exam at https://bit.ly/YATS2022. The exam will comprise objective questions and an essay. While the mock test is scheduled on September 10-11, 2022, the final online test is scheduled from September 17 to 23, 2022.

The mock test will help the students understand the format of the main test. The main online test will test students’ knowledge on space science and give them a chance to get selected for the Grand Finale of YATS 2022.

The 16th edition of YATS was kicked off on July 01, 2022. Presently, quiz and essay competitions are being organisedacross300 schools in Odisha. The online test will only cater to the students who could not participate in the test organised at the schools. The top 2 participants from each district, from the physical and online tests, will be invited to the grand finale scheduled on December 13, 2022 at PathaniSamanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar. After further evaluation based on personal interview, top 20 winners will be announced and felicitated on the occasion.

YATS has completed 15 years of opening young minds to the wonders of astronomy. It is aimed at educating the students of Odisha about the contributions of the legendary astronomer, Pathani Samanta, in the field of astronomy and promote the talent of school students of Odisha in the field of space science.