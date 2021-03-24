1600 Science Teacher Posts Vacant In Schools: Minister

Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that around 1,600 posts of Science teachers are lying vacant in various schools in Odisha.

Replying to a question asked by BJP Chief Whip Mohan Charan Majhi, the Minister told the House that Centre has sanctioned Rs 520 crore between 2015-16 and 2018-19 for setting up science laboratories and Rs 351 crore towards science equipment for schools.

So far, 2562 science laboratories have been constructed in high schools, said the Minister.

Stating that 100 Adarsh Schools have science laboratories, the Minister said efforts are on to set up another 429 science labs under Mo School scheme in the State.

As many as 100 Adarsh Vidyalayas (model schools) have fully equipped science laboratories for students. The science laboratories are being constructed in 819 schools. While the science labs are being built in 100 high schools under School Adoption Programme, the labs will be set up in 100 Utkarsh schools, said the Minister in Assembly.