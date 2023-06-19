160 Education Service Officers to be recruited in the Mass Education dept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is taking several steps to drive the recruitment process in the state. Following this, 160 Odisha Education Service Officers will be recruited under the School and Public Education Department.

The appointment letter of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be issued on 19th. A program will be held at the State Convention Center to issue appointment letters to the newly appointed officers.

A counseling program was held in the conference hall of Krushi Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Out of 160 people selected by OPSC through this programme, 158 people participated in the counseling process. In the first phase of the programme, all the details regarding the counseling process were given by the Director of Higher Secondary Education. After that, the newly appointed officers were given all the information about their appointment.