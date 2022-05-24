16-yr-old girl kills self after molestation in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after she was allegedly molested by a man at Sarei village under Telkoi police jurisdiction in Keonjhar district.

As per reports, the minor girl along with her friend had gone to a nearby stream to take bath on Monday. On the way, one Saroj Pradhan (22) intercepted her and allegedly molested her.

The alleged incident was witnessed by some locals who were passing by the area at that time.

Unable to bear the trauma and fearing social stigma, the girl consumed poison after returning home.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Khamar of Angul district by her parents. Later, after her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to district headquarters hospital.

However, doctors at the DHH declared her dead. The father of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Telkoi police station.

Reportedly, the accused is absconding, while further investigation is underway.