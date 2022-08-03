16-YO girl ends life after being barred from playing game on smartphone

Balasore: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after she was barred from using her mobile phone by her mother.

The deceased has been identified as Gitanjali Dalai. She was a student of Class X and daughter of a farmer, Ashwini Kumar Dalai from Balikuti village in Balasore district.

As per reports, Gitanjali consumed poison after she was scolded by her mother for playing game on the smartphone.

She was rushed to Baliapal hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Police sent the body for post-mortem and registered an unnatural death case in this connection.