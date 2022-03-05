16-YO Aspiring Odia Starlet ‘Raped’ During Film Shooting

Bhubaneswar: In a shameful incident, 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped during the shoot of a video film in Bharatpur on the outskirts of the city.

According to reports, the girl from Banpur was offered the female lead role in a video album being shot on the much-talked-about love story of aspiring model Soumya Panigrahi.

The shooting of the first part of the video film had been completed. On Thursday, the second part of the film was shot in Bharatpur when a wedding scene was shot at a temple. Allegedly, after completion of shooting, the film crew and the cast including the female lead went to a rented house in Bharatpur area.

The shooting for the next scene commence in the night.

Before shooting of a kidnapping scene, the hands and legs of the female lead were allegedly tied to which she had resisted. But she was told that it was being done to make it look natural in the film.

Later, allegedly she was raped repeatedly by the male lead (hero) of the film. She has claimed that she was even thrashed when she resisted.

While she had reportedly, pleaded to leave her alone, she was allowed to go after she had agreed to a proposal offered by the male lead of the film to marry him.

The victim after her release had gone to the Mahila police station to report the matter where she was redirected to Bharatpur police station.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Though police visited the crime spot but the rented house in Bharatpur was found locked.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.