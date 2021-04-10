16 Rairangpur Sub-Jail Inmates Test Coronavirus Positive

Mayurbhanj: At least 16 inmates in the sub-jail of Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to jail sources, 16 of 26 samples sent to the sub-divisional hospital for the test were found to be positive.

The jail authorities have put the coronavirus-infected inmates in isolation.

A decision on shifting the infected inmates to the Covid hospital will be taken by the district administration after examining their health condition.

Worth mentioning, as many as 26 persons in Mayurbhanj district have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.