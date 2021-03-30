16 places in Odisha records temperature above 40 °C, Baripada sizzles at 44.6 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 16 places in Odisha registered temperature over 40 °C with Baripada recording the season’s highest maximum temperature of 44.6 °C on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, 16 placed in Odisha registered temperature over 40 °C today while Baripada the hottest with 44.6 °C. Meanwhile, Talcher recorded 42.7 °C, Boudh 42.5 °C, Jharsuguda 42.2 °C, Bolangir 42.2 °C, and Titlagarh 42 °C.

Angul recorded 41.9 °C, Sonepur 41.8 °C, Nayagarh 41.7 °C, Balasore 41.4 °C, Hirakud 41.4 °C, Sambalpur 41.3 °C, Bhawanipatna 41 °C, Malkangiri 41 °C, Sundergarh 41 °C, and Cuttack 40.5 °C.

The State Capital Bhubaneswar recorded 39.8 °C, Chandbali 39.2 °C, Paradip 31.6 °C, Gopalpur 32 °C, Puri 33 °C, Keonjhar 39 °C, Koraput 36 °C, Daringibadi 36 °C, Chatrapur 35 °C, and Paralakhemundi 43.5 °C.

Odisha is in the grip of heatwave and the condition is likely to worsen in the next 48 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre while issuing Yellow Warning for 20 districts of the state.

The Met forecast said Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to experience heatwave till April 1.