16 Places In Odisha Recorded Max Temp Of 40 °C Or Above, Sonepur Sizzles At 44.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 16 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Sonepur recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 44.2 °C followed by Bolangir at 42.8 °C, Baripada at 42.5 °C, and Jharsuguda at 42.2 °C, Boudh 40 °C, today.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Talcher was recorded at 41.8 °C followed by Angul 41.7 °C, Sundargarh at 41.5 °C, Titilagarh at 41.5 °C, Paralakhemundi at 41 °C, Bhawanipatna 40.5 °C, and Sambalpur 40.8 °C, Nayagarh 40.5 °C, Malkangiri 40 °C, Chatrapur 40 °C and Balasore 40 °C.

Besides, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 37.7 °C and 38.4 °C respectively.

In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next 5 days over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum Day temperature is likely to be more than 40 °C and likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 2 days, the Met centre said.

The weatherman has advised people to take precautionary measures for hot weather condition while going outside during midday 12-3 PM.