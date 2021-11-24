16 More VIMSAR Students Test Positive For Covid-19

Sambalpur: As many as 16 more MBBS students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur district have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Informing the same, VIMSAR Dean, Jayashree Dora said that 16 more students developed symptoms of Covid-19 after undergoing Antigen tests at the hospital and the reports came out positive.

All the Covid-19 positive students have been kept under isolation and their health condition is being constantly monitored.

Earlier, as many as 22 first-year MBBS students were tested positive for Covid-19.