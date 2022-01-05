16 Killed, Over 24 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck Head-On In Jharkhand

Ranchi: As many as 16 people were killed and 26 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the accident took place this morning at around 8:30 when a bus carrying a total of 40 passengers collided with a truck on Govindpur-Sahibganj state highway at Paderkola village in the Amrapara police station area.

Following this, some of the passengers died on the spot while others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The death toll in the accident has increased to 16, while the number of injured is 26. At least three of them are critical, reports said.

The impact of the accident was such that the front ends of both the vehicles got stuck to each other. It is suspected that heavy fog in the area, which brought down the visibility, led to the accident.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.