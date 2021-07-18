16 Killed In Bihar Due To Suspected Alcohol Poisoning

Bihar: At least 16 people have died at a village in Bihar over the last few days, in a suspected case of alcohol poisoning in a state.

According to a statement issued by the administration of West Champaran district, headquartered in Bettiah, family members of four victims have confirmed the consumption of liquor prior to death.

Two persons apparently died of some illness – documents produced by family members suggested, while the families of 10 others were non-committal about the possible cause of death.

Eight people died on Thursday while eight others were reported on the following day.

The sale and consumption of liquor in the state were completely banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.