16 Killed After Russian Plane Crashes Tatarstan Region

Moscow: At least 16 people have been killed and six injured after a plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday.

According to a report by Aljazeera, the plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft. The plane was owned by an aeroclub in the city of Menzelinsk.

At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed and attempted an emergency landing near the city of Menzelinsk, trying to turn the plane leftward to avoid an inhabited area.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

Last month, an ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east, killing six people.