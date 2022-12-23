Indian Army jawans killed
BreakingNationalTop News

16 Indian Army jawans killed in road accident in Sikkim

By Pragativadi News Service
31

Gangtok: Sixteen Army jawans were killed and four others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at a remote location in North Sikkim near the India-China border on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the injured have been airlifted to an Army hospital in north Bengal.The vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle met with an accident.

“A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

All 16 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. The condition of the four critically injured Army personnel remains unknown, said Thatal, who was at the spot with a police team from Lachen.

The bodies are being taken to state-run STNM Hospital in Gangtok for post-mortem and will be handed over to the Army.

Pragativadi News Service 14275 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking