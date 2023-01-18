16 Including Ukraine Interior Minister Killed In Kyiv Helicopter Crash

Kyiv: At least 16 persons including Ukraine interior minister were killed in a helicopter crash near a kindergarten outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian interior minister’s deputy and another official were also killed in the crash.

“In total, 16 people are currently known to have died,” the head of national police, Igor Klymenko, said.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, police informed.

“There were children and … staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is inching closer to securing approval for German-made Leopard 2 tanks. British defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet his counterparts from the Baltic countries to build more pressure on Berlin to send the heavy war vehicles to Kyiv.