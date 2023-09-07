16 Held For Vandalism in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police station has arrested as many as sixteen accused persons for their involvement in the two separate cases of vandalism at Padmakesharipur in Bhubaneswar.

On 1st & 2nd September, the accused persons broke into two houses in the Padmakesharipur area abused the family members with obscene language and also threw away all the household articles.

The accused abused the female members of both families and attacked the other members with deadly weapons. During the attack, the accused persons also stole money from the houses of both the complainants.

After two separate cases were registered in Mancheswar police station based on the allegations in both incidents, the police investigated and arrested the 16 accused for their involvement.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed their crimes. Steps are being taken to initiate action under Section CrPC-107 against all the accused involved in the two cases, the police said adding that efforts are on to arrest the other accused while further investigation of the case is ongoing.

Name & Address Persons Accused in Case No-369

Naba Das (33), S/o- Hari Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Miren Das (30), S/o- Late Khira Das of village- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Tutu Das (43), S/o- Tapasi Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Siku Das @ Bhua (29), S/o- Late Babuli Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Nirmalaya Das (31), S/o- Sangram Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Manguli Das (35), S/o- Tapasi Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Nibasa Das (24), S/o- Subash Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD. Kanhu Das (26), S/o- Basudev Das of vill- Padmakeshari Pur, Majhi Sahi, PS- Mancheswar, BBSR UPD.

Name & Address Persons Accused in Case No-372