16 Dead As Refugee Boat Sinks Off Greek Coast

Athens: As many as 16, including an infant, were killed after a refugee boat sank on Friday night near the Aegean Sea island of Paros.

According to Greek media reports, about 80 people were on board when the boat carrying refugees and migrants overturned. A total of 63 passengers were rescued and transferred to safety on the island.

Earlier, Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard announced that the death toll from a refugee and migrant boat sinking on Thursday off the Aegean Sea island of Antikythera has reached 11, with 90 passengers rescued.

On Wednesday, the Greek authorities announced that a similar boat sank near Folegandros island, killing three people, and leaving 13 others rescued and an unknown number of people missing.