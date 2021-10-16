15,981 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India recorded 15,981 fresh coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours, 5.7% lower than yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With 17,861 fresh discharges, the number of people who have recuperated from Covid in India so far stands at 3,33,99,961.

India has reported 166 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per government bulletin on Saturday morning.

As per data: