1567 New Anganwadi Centres To Come Up Across Odisha: W&CD Minister

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,567 new Anganwadi centres will come up across Odisha with priority on regions worst affected with malnutrition and tribal belts, informed Women and Child Development (W&CD) Minister Tukuni Sahu in the State Assembly on Saturday.

Answering to a question from BJD Leader Pradip Kumar Amat during the question hour today Sahu said that the new centers will be established in the tribal-dominated districts worst hit by child malnutrition issues on a priority basis.

A total grant of Rs 7 lakh including Rs 5 lakh under MNREGS and Rs 2 lakh from the State treasury have been earmarked for setting up these centers. In the urban centers, Collectors have been directed to allot suitable land for setting up these centres, said Sahu.

The Minister further informed that there are 62,171 Anganwadi Centres and 10,416 Mini-Anganwadi Centres in Odisha.

She stated that the State Government had sent a proposal to the Central Government for opening of 7844 new Anganwadi and Mini-Anganwadi Centres. As per the instruction of the Central Government, the proposal has been sent back to respective districts for rescrutiny.

After receiving the revised proposals from all the districts, they will be sent to the Central Government for approval.