15,386 People Died To Road Mishaps In Last 3 Yrs: Odisha Transport Min

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, in a written reply to BJD legislator Amar Prasad Satpathy in the Odisha Assembly said that as many as 15,386 people died in several road mishaps in the state in the last three years.

While 5,315 people were killed in road accidents in the State in 2018, 5,333 lives were lost in 2019 and 4,738 in 2020. There has been an 11 per cent fall in the death rate in 2020 as compared to 2019, said Minister Behera.

In a bid to reduce road accidents and consequent fatalities, the Odisha government last month roped in Save Life India Foundation (SLF) to improve road safety and trauma care services in the State.

The SLF will also assist the government in forming a technical support unit (TSU) for road safety at the office of the State Transport Authority.

The team will analyse the policy framework on road safety and recommend changes or modifications to ensure effective implementation.