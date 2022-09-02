152.5 crore Aadhaar authentications done in July 2022

New Delhi: Aadhaar registration, usage and adoption is progressing well across India, and by the end of July 2022, more than 134.11 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated so far for the residents.

Residents successfully updated 1.47 crore Aadhaars in the month of July, and till date (end of July) 63.55 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents. These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.

In July, 152.5 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. A majority of these monthly transaction numbers were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication (122.57 crore), followed by demographic authentications.

As of end July 2022, a cumulative number of 7855.24 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out so far, as against 7702.74 crore such authentications by the end of June.

During July, more than 53 lakh Aadhaars were generated, of these, a majority were of children below the age of 18 years (0-18 age group). Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal, and the overall saturation level is 93.41%. At least 26 states and UTs have now a saturation of over 90%.

Aadhaar, a digital infrastructure of good governance, is a catalyst of both ease of living and ease of doing business. The digital ID is helping various ministries and departments in the centre and at states in improving efficiency, transparency and delivery of welfare services to the targeted beneficiaries. Around 900 social welfare schemes in the country run by both centre and states have been notified to use Aadhaar till date.

Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) has been playing a key role in delivering benefits via welfare schemes including direct benefit transfer for LPG, MGNREGA, and national social assistance program or NASP. All the APB transactions during the month of July involved an amount of Rs. 12511 crore.

Whether it is e-KYC, Aadhaar enabled payment system (AEPS) for last mile banking, or Aadhaar enabled DBT, Aadhaar has been playing a stellar role in supporting Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India.

In July, the number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar was 22.84 crore. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions so far increased from 1226.39 crore in June to 1249.23 crore in July. An e-KYC transaction is done following consent from the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification often required for KYC registrations.

More than 1507 crores of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and the network of micro ATMs. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid. In July alone, 22.37 crore number of AEPS transactions were carried out across India.