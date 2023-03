15-YO Delivers Baby At Home By Watching YouTube, Strangles Newborn

Nagpur: A 15-year-old delivered a girl at her home in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after watching YouTube videos and killed the newborn, according to police.

As per a police official, the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media.

The girl, a resident of Ambazari area, delivered the baby by watching YouTube videos.

“On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home,” the official added.

When her mother returned home, she questioned the girl about her health condition. “The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem,” he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added.