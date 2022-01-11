15 Students Test Covid Positive In FM Medical College’s Hostel 

Balasore: The hostel of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore was declared a containment zone for a week on Tuesday.

According to reports, the decision was taken after 15 students tested positive for Covid-19.

On the other hand, all the students have been asked to remain in isolation, while contact tracing of Covid positive students continued.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier a day before, as many as 49 students at the MITS Engineering college in Rayagada had tested positive for the virus. Following the detection of the cases, the Rayagada district administration declared the college’s Hostel A and B as micro containment zones and sealed the premise