15 passengers killed, over 20 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, at least 15 passengers travelling on a bus were killed while several others injured after the vehicle ferrying them plunged into a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda area.

The death toll is likely to rise as several other injured are in critical condition. At least 40 passengers were inside the bus when it plunged into the Chenab River gorge, sources said.Local police and fire services personnel have been pressed in the rescue operation. Locals turned up in huge numbers and joined the rescue operation.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospital. Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that a helicopter was being arranged to transport the injured.

“Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help being provided,” tweeted Singh.