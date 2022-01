15 More Micro Containment Zones Formed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared 15 more places as micro containment zones following the detection of COVID-19 cases.

According to BMC, five places in South-West Zone, six places in South-East Zone and four places in North Zone in Bhubaneswar have been declared as Micro Containment Zones.

MICRO CONTAINMENT IN BMC SOUTH-WEST ZONE

Union Bank Of India,Baramunda Branch,Baramunda,Ward No,-50. Plot No.724(P)Near Pearl Beauty Saloon,Behera Sahi Nayapalli, Ward No.38. Plot No-61,Lane-5,Khandagiri Vihar,Khandagiri, Ward No-49. Flat No.404/816,New Colony,Pokhariput,Ward No.62 Flat No.514/3281,Mallick Complex,Lane-4,Jagamara,Ward No.63

MICRO CONTAINMENT IN BMC SOUTH-EAST ZONE

Plot No-281, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar Qtr No-448, Type-II, New AG Colony Qtr No-3/13, IDCO Colony, Unit-9 Plot No-510, Nageswartangi, Bhubaneswar Plot No-2421, Near Garage Chhak Plot No-2469, Lane-1, Gouri Nagar Old Town

MICRO CONTAINMENT IN BMC NORTH ZONE