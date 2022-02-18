15 More Covid Deaths Reported In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 15 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 69 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2.A 47 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

3.A 13 years old Male of Baragarh who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 94 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Dementia & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 70 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

6.A 67 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

7.A 69 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

8.A 70 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 69 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Metabolic Encephalopathy, Hyponatremia & Hypokalemid.

10.A 45 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

11.A 67 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

12.A 76 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

13.A 68 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

14.A 3 years old Male Child of Puri District who was also suffering from Seizure Disorder.

15.A 67 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Left Sided Carcinoma Lung.