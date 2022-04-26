15 Major Irrigation Projects To Be Implemented In Odisha By 2024

Bhubaneswar: The first meeting of the state government’s transformation initiatives was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, wherein, Ms. Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources, made a presentation on the Department’s Transformational Initiative.

According to the presentation, 15 major irrigation projects are expected to be implemented in the state by 2024. Of these, four will be implemented this year, four in 2023 and seven in 2024. All of these projects have successfully applied technology, teamwork, responsible resettlement policies, and workers’ welfare. This could bring about a change in the water resources of Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauded the Department of Water Resources for successful implementation of 5Ts, and taking up the task for completion of long-standing irrigation projects and he also thanked the departmental engineers. The Chief Minister also advised other departments to apply such unique ideas during implementation of the projects.

The district Collectors of Bolangir, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj also briefed on the progress of the rehabilitation process.

The presentation focused on the progress of the Deo Project, the Lower Suktel Project, the Subarnarekha, Kanupur, Chheligad, Rengali South Canal, Rengali Left Canal and many more. Extensive applications in technology, such as the use of underground pipeline systems, Geo Synthetic Mattress Lining, Scada, and automated water management, were detailed in the meeting.

Initially, Secretary of Odisha CM & 5T, V.K. Pandian said that various irrigation projects in Bolangir district is in progress, and it will become a crop surplus district in the next 2-3 years.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers Finance, Revenue, Housing & Urban Development, Energy and Water Resources. Development Commissioner, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments and were also present.