15 injured in monkey attack at Banki

Banki: At least 15 persons including some women were injured after some monkeys attacked them at Gopalpur village under Banki-Dampada block on Wednesday.

The injured are being treated at Banki and Cuttack hospitals. One Anganwadi worker has been severely injured in monkey attack.

Forest department officials have started driving away the monkeys and they have set up traps to catch the animals.

Meanwhile, the villagers have threatened to go on a stir if the forest department does not take immediate action to put an end to monkey menace.

Villagers alleged that the forest officials are not cooperating with them and added that they little worried about destruction environment an ecology in the region. They alleged that a number of migratory birds have died in the recent days and alleged that poachers were killing them.