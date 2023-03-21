15 Injured In Bus-Truck Head-On Collision In Boudh

Boudh: Fifteen people were injured, five of them reported to be in critical condition after a bus and truck collided head-on near Charichhak under Purunakatak police limits in Odisha’s Boudh district late Monday night.

The bus was carrying over 60 passengers and 40 of them escaped unscathed.

According to reports, the bus was travelling to Bolangir from Badamba when it collided head-on with the truck. As the bus reached Chari Chhak under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district, a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the bus.