15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Angul

Angul: As many as 15 persons sustained critical injuries in a bus-truck collision at Deogarh-Angul road here on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ill-fated passenger bus was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Deogarh when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels and collided with a parked coal-laden truck.

Consequently, 15 passengers sustained grievous injuries while others had a narrow escape in the mishap. The injured passengers are reportedly undergoing treatment at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) here.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.