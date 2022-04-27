15 Injured As Pickup-Van Overturns In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: At least 15 persons were injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned near Saraikala in Sundergarh district.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ill-fated vehicle carrying 30 persons were returning with PDS rice from Bhutuni under Lahunipada police station limits when it overturned apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On getting information, police reached the spot and launched the probe in this regard.