15 injured as pickup van overturns in Bolangir

Titlagarh: At least 15 persons were injured after the pickup van in which they were travelling turned turtle in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

According to the sources, over 15 persons were going to picnic to Gurujimunda from Haladi in a pickup van. At the Patarkela railway crossing, the vehicle lost balance and overturned. As a result, about 15 persons sustained injuries while two of them were critical.

The injured have been admitted to the Titlagarh Sub Divisional Hospital. Most of them are women and children. Further details are underway.