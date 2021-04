Balasore: A 15-ft-long King Cobra was rescued from a village in Nilagiri area of Balasore district on Monday.

Reportedly, some villagers spotted the snake near the house of one Manu Singh of Kalakada village under Nilagiri block and informed the snake helpline member about the snake.

On being informed, the snake catcher reached the spot and cautiously rescued the snake from there. Later, the huge reptile was released into the wild.