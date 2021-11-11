15 Films Lined Up For International Competition At 52nd IFFI In Goa

New Delhi: 52nd International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival.

The best feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section.

It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

The movies that are part of the lineup include

Any Day Now | Dir : Hamy Ramezan | Finland Charlotte | Dir : Simon Franco | Paraguay Godavari | Dir: Nikhil Mahajan | Marathi, India Întregalde | Dir : Radu Muntean |Romania Land of Dreams | Dir : Shirin Neshat & Shoja Azari | New Mexico, USA Leader | Dir : Katia Priwieziencew | Poland Me Vasantrao | Dir: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari | Marathi, India Moscow Does Not Happen | Dir : Dmitry Fedorov | Russia No Ground Beneath The Feet| Dir : Mohammad Rabby Mridha | Bangladesh Once We Were Good For You | Dir : Branko Schmidt | Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina Ring Wandering | Dir : Masakazu Kaneko | Japan Saving One Who Was Dead | Dir : Václav Kadrnka | Czech Republic Semkhor | Dir: Aimee Baruah | Dimasa, India The Dorm | Dir : Roman Vasyanov | Russia The First Fallen | Dir : Rodrigo de Oliveira |Brazil

These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz: