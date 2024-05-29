15 Devotees Suffer Burn Injuries in Firecracker Mishap during Chandan Yatra in Puri

Puri: At least 15 devotees suffered burn injuries as firecrackers exploded during ‘Chapa Khela’ on the auspicious Chandan Yatra of the Holy Trinity in Narendra Pond of Puri on Wednesday evening.

Sources said as usual the firecrackers were lighted for the celebration. But suddenly many firecrackers went off at once and accidentally fell over the devotees who were gathered there to participate in the ritual. Some firecrackers also fell on people’s clothes, hair, legs and hands.

All of them have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital. where some of them are being treated for critical burns. Among the injured, two are children. Due to the lack of sufficient doctors and beds at the hospital, there was agitation among the people. As a result, critical patients had to be transferred to another hospital because the healthcare unit did not have a burn unit.

According to reports, a tramped-like situation occurred as devotees panicked and ran for shade after seeing the fire. The incident took place near the Devi Ghat of the holy pond injuring several devotees. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and dowsed the fire.

CM Naveen has expressed deep concern over the incident and posted on X, “Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pool. It has directed the chief administrative secretary and the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health to the Lord.”