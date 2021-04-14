15-Day Janta Curfew In Maharashtra From Today: Know What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Mumbai: In view of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state.

The restrictions will come into force from 8 PM on Wednesday.

The government has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people, and has called it a curfew, banning people to step out unless for essential work.

Period of lockdown

• From 8pm on April 14 to 7am on May 1.

Timings for essential services (groceries, vegetables)

• 7am to 8pm through the week.

Night curfew

• Citizens can’t step out from 8pm to 7am without a valid reason.

Section 144 during the day

• More than five people cannot be seen together from 8am to 7pm.

Please note

• Only essential and emergency services exempt from all restrictions through the week.

• Fine of Rs 500 to be levied for not wearing masks in public places.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not

• Medical services: Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units.

• Sanitation services and veterinary services.

• Public transport: Air services, public buses, train, taxis (including app-based services), autos (driver +2 pax), 50% of capacity of taxis and only seating in buses allowed.

• Private vehicles and buses can ply only for essential and emergency services.

• Grocery, vegetables shops and all type of food shops. However, a final decision will be taken by local authorities.

• E-commerce: Only for the supply of essential goods and services.

• Agriculture and monsoon-related activities.

• Banking services ascertained by RBI as essential. Banks, including cooperative, PSU and private-sector banks, non-banking financial corporations. Postal services, port services, stock exchange and intermediaries registered with Sebi, ATMs.• Petrol pumps, petroleum-related services, offshore/onshore production, cargo services.

• Offices of state and central government; municipal corporations.

• Decisions related to allowing domestic helps, drivers to be taken by local authorities. i.e., by BMC in Mumbai.

• Printing and circulation of newspapers, magazines and periodicals, only for home delivery.

• Accredited media.

• Dine-in services in restaurants banned, except for those staying in hotels attached to them.

•Takeaway and parcel services allowed. Home delivery is permitted till the entrance of the building.

• Vaccination of delivery staff is advised as per GOI norms. Compulsion of RT-PCR or antigen tests removed.

• Violation of Covid norms will attract fines of Rs 1,000 for delivery personnel and Rs 10,000 for the establishment.

• Roadside eateries are allowed to operate only for parcels and home deliveries.

• Violation may attract fine of Rs 500 each for the customer and the operator and may lead to closing down of the eatery.

• Home delivery of liquor from bars allowed. However, a decision on wine shops and their home deliveries to be taken by local authorities.

• Marriages will be allowed, only with a maximum of 25 people in attendance. All staff need to be vaccinated and till vaccinated, will have to carry a valid Covid-negative report.

• In case of violation, the offender will be fined ₹1,000 and a fine of ₹10,000 will be levied on the establishment.

• The premises would be sealed in case and permission to conduct any gathering till the end of Covid-19 pandemic will be withdrawn.• Not more than 20 people allowed for funerals. They may be allowed at place of worship with strict adherence of Covid protocols.

• Essential services establishments will have to ensure their staff is vaccinated at the earliest.

• Housing societies with more than five patients to be declared micro containment zones. No outsiders will be allowed. Such societies shall have to put up a board at the gate, informing visitors and denying them entry.

• All restrictions of micro containment zones shall be monitored by the society.

• The society will be fined Rs 10,000 for first-time violation. Repeated violations may attract higher fines as decided by the local authorities.

• The societies are advised to ensure all persons coming in to the building on a regular basis get their Covid test done till they are vaccinated.