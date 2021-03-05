140 Retired Railway Employees Vaccinated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: About 140 Retired Railway employees have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at Railway Central Hospital at Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, today.

East Coast Railway had earlier announced to provide Covid vaccine to all the retired Railway Employees at Railway Central Hospital from 4th March onwards.

Retired Railway Employees who are willing to take Covid Vaccine, should register their names in the Central Hospital from 0900hrs to 1600hrs on Week Days except for government holidays.

Retired Railway Employees should submit their Aadhar Card (compulsory), PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, RELHS Card and should keep their Aadhar linked Mobile Number for OTP.