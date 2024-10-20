Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown, Hyderabad police arrested 140 individuals, including 40 women, during a raid at a pub in the upscale Banjara Hills area. The raid, conducted late Saturday night, was prompted by reports of illegal activities and inappropriate dance performances at the establishment.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venkat Ramana, the pub had been under surveillance following a tip-off about its activities. “We conducted a raid on Road No. 3 last night and took 100 men and 40 women into custody for engaging in illegal activities at the pub, which we have sealed,” ACP Ramana stated.

The arrested individuals face charges under various sections, including Section 420 (cheating), Section 290 (public nuisance), and Section 294 (obscene acts and songs). The pub’s management, including its owners, bouncers, and DJ operators, were among those detained.

The police revealed that the pub employed women from different states to perform obscene dances aimed at attracting male customers and boosting profits. This operation follows a similar crackdown last month, where raids were conducted at five renowned pubs across Hyderabad.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to look into the extent of the illegal activities at the pub.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related