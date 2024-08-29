140 Cr Indians Wish Our Contingent at Paris Paralympics the Very Best: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian contingent participating in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Praising the courage and determination of athletes, he said 140 crore Indians were rooting for their success.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best. The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success. #Cheer4Bharat”