14-YO Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Bull At Jallikattu Event In Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri: A 14-year-old boy was killed after he was gored by a raging bull at the jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.

The victim has been identified as S Gokul, a resident of Palacodde. He was at the viewer’s arena at the time of the incident.

As per reports, a bull-tamer failed to reign in his bull during the final stage of the event. Following this, the raging animal sprung out of the Vaadivasal and pierced Gokul’s left abdomen.

He was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event.