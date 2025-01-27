Daksh Malik, a 14-year-old student from Shiv Nadar School in Noida, has discovered an asteroid located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter through a NASA project.

The asteroid, currently named ‘2023 OG40’, will soon be renamed by Daksh. This discovery was part of the International Asteroid Discovery Project (IADP), a collaboration between the International Astronomy Search Collaboration (IASC), Pan-STARRS, and NASA’s Citizen Science Project.

Daksh’s interest in space was sparked by his school’s astronomy club, and he credits his teachers and the school’s observatory for nurturing his passion. The verification process for the asteroid could take up to four or five years before Daksh can officially name it.

