14 Trains Cancelled For Modernisation Work At Brajrajnagar Rly Station: ECoR
Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work at Brajrajnagar Railway Station for commissioning of 4th line connectivity, as many as 14 trains have been cancelled, informed East Coast Railway on Wednesday.
Following are the train cancelled:
- Train No. 22909 VALSAD – PURI Express from VALSAD will remain cancelled on 23rd and 30th December 2021.
- Train No. 22910 PURI – VALSAD Express from PURI will remain cancelled on 26th December 2021 and 02nd January 2022.
- Train No. 12880 BHUBANESWAR – LOKMANYATILAK Express from BHUBANESWAR will remain cancelled on 23rd, 27th and 30th December 2021.
- Train No. 12879 LOKMANYATILAK – BHUBANESWAR Express from LOKMANYATILAK will remain cancelled on 25th, 29th December 2021 and 1st January 2022.
- Train No. 20807 VISAKHAPATNAM – AMRITSAR Express from VISAKHAPATNAM will remain cancelled on 24th, 25th and 28th December 2021.
- Train No. 20808 AMRITSAR – VISAKHAPATNAM Express from AMRITSAR will remain cancelled on 25th, 26th and 29th December 2021.
- Train No. 20471 BIKANER JN – PURI Express from BIKANER JN will remain cancelled on 26th December 2021.
- Train No. 20472 PURI – BIKANER JN Express from PURI will remain cancelled on 29th December 2021.
- Train No. 20917 INDORE JN – PURI Express from INDORE JN will remain cancelled on 28th December 2021.
- Train NO. 20918 PURI – INDORE JN Express from PURI will remain cancelled on 30th December 2021.
- Train No. 22866 PURI – LOKMANYATILAK Express from PURI will remain cancelled on 28th December 2021.
- Train No. 22865 LOKMANYATILAK – PURI Express from LOKMANYATILAK will remain cancelled on 30th December 2021.
- Train No. 08264 BILASPUR JN – TITLAGARH Passenger Special from BILASPUR JN will remain cancelled from 24th to 30th December 2021.
- Train No. 08263 TITLAGARH – BILASPUR JN Passenger Special from TITLAGARH will remain cancelled from 24th to 30th December 2021.