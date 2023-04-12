14 Places Record 40 °C Or Above In Odisha, Jharsuguda Hottest With 43 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 place in Odisha recorded 40 °C or above day temperature on Wednesday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meterological Centre.

Today, Jharsuguda became the hottest place in the state with 43 °C followed by Baripada at 42.5 °C.

The day temperature remained below 40 °C in the Twin Cities. Both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.8 °C.

The other places which recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above are Sambalpur 42 °C, Boudh 41.6 °C, Talcher 41.6 °C, Bolangir 41.2 °C, Titilagarh 41.2 °C , Angul 41.1 °C, Bhadrak 41 °C, Sundargarh 41 °C, Sonepur 41 °C, Hirakud 40.7 °C, Rourkela 40.6 °C and Chandbali 40.3 °C.