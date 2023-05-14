14 Places In Odisha Recorded Max Temp Of 40 °C Or Above, Jharsuguda Sizzles At 43.8 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 14 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 43.8 °C followed by Bolangir at 42.2 °C, and Titilagarh at 42 °C, today.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Sundargarh was recorded at 41.8 °C, followed by Talcher at 41.6 °C, Sambalpur at 41.3 °C, Sonepur 41.4 °C, Angul & Hirakud 41.1 °C each, Malkangiri, Bhawanipatna & Rourkela 41 °C each, Boudh 40.8 °C and Bargarh 40. 2 °C.

Besides, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 39.4 °C and 38.5 °C respectively.

Heatwave conditions are likely in some districts of Odisha till the 18th of May

In a special bulletin issued today afternoon, the IMD regional centre here said that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts of Odisha till the 18th of May.

“Under influence of Dry Westerly/Northwesterly winds and high solar insolation, Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to rise by 3 to 5°C during next 2 days at many places over the districts of Odisha. Consequently, heat wave condition is likely in some districts of interior Odisha from 15th May 2023 and also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C and above normal by 3 to 5°C at a few places over the districts of Odisha,” read the bulletin.

Heat Wave Warnings:

Day 2(Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.05.2023) Yellow warning (Be updated) Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.05.2023) Yellow warning (Be updated) Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Bolangir.

Day-4(Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.05.2023) Yellow warning (Be updated) Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur , Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir.



Impact and Action Suggested: