14 Places In Odisha Record Temp Below 10°C

Bhubaneswar: At least 14 places across Odisha recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

As per the IMD, G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest of 4 degree Celsius followed by Semiliguda (Koraput) – 4.9°C, Phulbani (Kandhamal) – 6.5°C, Koraput – 7°C, Kirei (Sundargarh) -7.7°C, Rourkela (Sundargarh) – 7.8°C, Jharsuguda – 8°C, Chipilima (Sambapur) – 8.4°C, Sundargarh – 8.7°C, Dhenkanal – 8.8°C.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 13.4 degree Celsius and 13.5 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the MeT office, the winter chill will return to Odisha again from January 29-31, February 6 and 13-15.