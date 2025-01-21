As many as 14 Maoists were gunned down in a joint operation launched by Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF personnel in the border areas of Nuapada district of Odisha and Gariabandh district of Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Tuesday.

It may be recalled that since the night of January 19, there were intelligence inputs about the presence of a large number of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Nuapada district of Odisha.

A joint inter-state operation was launched by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police and CRPF personnel in the border areas of Nuapada district of Odisha and Gariabandh district of Chhattisgarh on the night of 19.1.2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the security forces for this huge success. In his X, he posted,

“Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today”.

Two women Maoist Cadres were neutralised in the operation on Monday Large quantities of firearms, ammunition and IEDs including 1 SLR were recovered by the security forces.

In continuation to above, in the ongoing operation, 12 More Maoists have been killed during late night and early morning EOF with the SOG Team during the ongoing joint interstate operation on the early morning of Tuesday.

In 2024, 6 Maoists were killed, 8 were arrested and 24 Maoists have surrendered. In 2025, to date, 14 Maoists have been killed in joint interstate operations with Chhattisgarh Police and CAPF.